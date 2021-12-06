Taliban repatriates 4,000 internally displaced families to their residences — TV

TEHRAN, December 6. /TASS/. The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of Afghanistan, led by the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) has repatriated about 4,000 temporarily displaced families to their places of residence, TOLOnews reported Monday citing the Ministry.

According to the officials, thousands of internally displaced people remain in need of emergency humanitarian aid remain in Kabul. Meanwhile, about 4,000 families have returned to their places of residence.

"This support is not enough; people in Afghanistan have many problems, we must give attention to them and solve the existing challenges," said Acting Deputy Minister of Refugees Arsala Kharoti. "The international community’s promises have not been fulfilled properly, and [the aid] has not reached Afghanistan."

According to TOLOnews, some internally displaced complain about the lack of adequate aid.

"The winter is coming; we don’t have food at home. We have a lot of problems," one the TV channel quotes one internally displaced person as saying.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the long-lasting conflict in Afghanistan internally displaced over 3 million people. However, according to Amnesty International, there are over 5 million internally displaced people.