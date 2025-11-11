Federal budget deficit totaled $51.9 bln in 10M 2025 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Russian federal budget deficit is provisionally estimated at 4.2 trillion rubles ($51.9 bln) within ten month of 2025, the Finance Ministry said on its website.

"According to the preliminary estimate, revenues of the federal budget totaled 29.924 trillion rubles ($369.7 bln) in January–October 2025, which is 0.8% higher than revenues received in the relevant period of 2024," the ministry said. Expenditures of the federal budget as of the end of the reporting period surged by 15.4% to 34.1 trillion rubles ($421.3 bln).

The federal budget deficit is expected at the level of 2.6% of the GDP in 2025 on the whole, while the structural primary balance - as totaling 1.3% of the GDP. "The exceedance of target parameters of the structural primary balance as of the year end is related to slower growth of non-oil and gas revenues in conditions of inflation and internal demand cooldown," the ministry said.