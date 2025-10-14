Rosatom, its Chinese partners approve plan to develop shipping along Northern Sea Route

HARBIN, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s state corporation Rosatom and its Chinese partners have approved an action plan for further development of shipping along the Northern Sea Route (NSR). It was agreed on at the second meeting of the sub-commission on NSR cooperation of the Russian-Chinese commission for preparation of regular meetings of heads of government held in Harbin, a TASS correspondent reports.

The development and approval of the plan are aimed at creating a sustainable transport corridor. Cooperation entails the implementation of modern logistics and technological solutions to improve transportation efficiency and develop capital projects.

Russia’s delegation was headed by Rosatom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Likhachev while Minister of Transport Liu Wei headed the Chinese delegation.

The first meeting of the sub-commission on cooperation on the NSR took place in November 2024 in St. Petersburg.

The Northern Sea Route is a shipping route and the main sea line in the Russian sector of the Arctic Ocean. It stretches along Russia’s northern coastline across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Barents, Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi, and Bering seas). The route consolidates Russia’s European and Far Eastern ports and Siberia’s navigable rivers into a single transport system. The route’s length is 5,600 km, stretching from the Kara Strait to Providence Bay. In 2024, the volume of freight transported along the NSR reached a record of almost 37.9 mln tons, which is 1.6 mln tons higher than in the previous year.