Silver price surpasses $44 per troy ounce on Comex first since August 2011

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The price of silver futures contracts for December 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has surpassed $44 per troy ounce for the first time since August 22, 2011, according to trading data.

As of 8:46 a.m. Moscow time (5:46 a.m. GMT), the silver price was $44.015 per troy ounce (+0.33%). By 8:56 a.m. Moscow time (5:56 a.m. GMT), the silver price had narrowed gains to 0.21% as it traded at $43.96 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of gold futures contracts for December 2025 delivery was up by 0.09% at $3,734.3 per troy ounce.