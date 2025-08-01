Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 0.15% to 2,727.98 points by the end of the main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.17% to 1,069.82 points. The yuan exchange rate fell by 3 kopecks, to 11.06 rubles.

"On the last working day of the week, low investor activity continues to persist on the market, and the MOEX index is still trading near 2,750 points. As expected, without new statements in geopolitics, other factors (both external and internal) will not be enough to change the market," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

"The leaders of growth on the falling Russian stock market in the middle of the trading day were the shares of SPB Exchange (+1.9%), possibly in the context of President Vladimir Putin's statements about the need to speed up the launch of the state support program for IPOs and SPOs of Russian issuers," noted leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global Natalia Milchakova.

According to the expert, by the end of the session the shares of the Kamaz truck maker fell by 2.2%, having turned out to be overvalued after the recent growth.

BCS World of Investments analysts expect that the dollar-to-ruble rate on Monday will be 80-81.5 rubles per dollar, the yuan rate is expected to be 11-11.5 rubles. The MOEX is expected to be in the range of 2,700-2,750 points.

According to Freedom Finance Global, on August 4 the MOEX index will show fluctuations in the range of 2,700-2,800 points. Forecast for the dollar, euro and yuan to ruble exchange rates on August 4: 79-81 rubles, 91-93 rubles and 10.9-11.3 rubles, respectively.