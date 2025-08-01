Madagascar mulls possibility of launching flights to Russia

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Russian Transport Ministry discussed with colleagues from Madagascar the launch of flights to Russia with the involvement of foreign airlines from the region of that country, Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin told reporters.

"We discussed with colleagues from Madagascar the launch of flights on their part, so they are evaluating their capabilities with the involvement of foreign airlines from their region," he said.

Earlier, the Transport Ministry reported that Russia and Madagascar will consider the possibility of launching direct flights if there is a stable passenger flow to ensure the profitability of such flights.