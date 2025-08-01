Arctic Floating University returns to Arkhangelsk

ARKHANGELSK, August 1. /TASS Correspondent Irina Skalina/. The Arctic Floating University expedition returned to Arkhangelsk. During the expedition, scientists managed to work at a record number of oceanography stations, they identify certain interesting facts that will determine research trends for coming voyages, the expedition's leader Alexander Saburov told TASS.

"Generally speaking, the voyage is successful, largely due to good weather, as we've managed efficient missions ashore Novaya Zemlya: the Russian Harbor, Ivanov Bay, the Big Oran Islands and Cape Zhelaniya, as well as three missions on the Franz Josef Land archipelago: the Wilczek Island, the Bell Island and the Northbrook Island. In addition to studies ashore, we've made 56 oceanography stations at five sections in the Barents Sea's northeastern part. This amount of work has significantly exceeded the number of measurements in previous years, for example, we've made about 20 more stations than we did in 2024, and three times more than we made in 2023," he said.

Seabird populations' problems

During practically the entire voyage, for about 3,000 km, the ornithology team was registering birds and mammals. On islands, the researchers were lucky to capture 97 birds of four species, including 23 previously ringed urias and kittiwakes. Specialists took off nine geo locators, installed on kittiwakes between 2016 and 2021 under the Seatrack international project. The data stored on them may contain information on bird migrations over nine two-year cycles.

"As for ornithology, we have identified signs of a dysfunctional state of some seabird populations - we've registered dead urias and kittiwakes in the Barents Sea waters, and this was not observed in previous years. Kittiwakes on the Bogatyi Island, Novaya Zemlya, had signs of gastrointestinal tract infection, and in the Barents Sea south we've found urias severely affected by ticks," he continued. Now, researchers will analyze collected excrement and parasites samples to find out reasons of the unhealthy conditions to see what negative processes are taking place in the ecosystem. Seabirds are sensitive indicators of ocean health.

Virologists will study material from birds to search for infectious diseases pathogens, including viruses of highly pathogenic avian influenza A, which has been actively spreading worldwide in 2025.

Melting glaciers

The expedition has seen high rates of glacier retreat in Franz Josef Land's south. The deglaciation pattern is about comparable with that in warmer areas, such as Spitsbergen or Novaya Zemlya. The Wilczek Island's glaciation has halved since 1999.

"It is very interesting that on that island, as the glacier has retreated, we've found numerous remains of marine mammals, apparently whales and seals. The findings, as research subjects for upcoming expeditions, are of great interest to studying the dynamics of sea level, glaciation, and climate of Franz Josef Land. And, given the good preservation of these remains, this find is very promising in terms of microbiological research, and identification of ancient DNA," the expedition leader said, adding research in glacial zones could be an important focus for the Arctic Floating University's future expeditions.

During the voyage, specialists studied contamination with microplastics, heavy metals and persistent organic pollutants.

The Professor Molchanov scientific research vessel departed from Arkhangelsk on July 9. The project's sponsors and partners are Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education, VTB Bank (the general sponsor), the Russian Geographical Society, the Norilsk Nickel Company, and the Floating University Coordination Center based at MIPT.