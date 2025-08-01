Bank of Russia sells 9.7 bln rubles worth of yuan with settlement on July 31

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan worth 9.7 bln rubles ($120.7 mln) on the domestic market with settlement on July 31, 2025, according to data published on the regulator’s official website.

The volume of foreign currency sold on the domestic market for settlement on July 30, 2025, amounted to 10 bln rubles ($124.5 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market through the currency section of the Moscow Exchange using the "yuan-ruble" instrument.