Laos showing interest in small nuclear power plants — Rosatom

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Laos took interest in the topic of small-capacity nuclear power plants and the non-energy use of nuclear technologies, CEO of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with the Izvestiya news outlet.

"Lao counterparts were highly interested in small plants and non-energy spheres of application - radiation medicine, oncology control and agricultural activities. Certainly, we are happy to offer our competencies," the chief executive said.

The dialog on this issue started as early as in 2016 but slowed down a little due to the coronavirus pandemic and the international situation, Likhachev noted. Cooperation has not interrupted, despite all the problems, he added.