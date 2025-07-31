State operator required for Transarctic Transport Corridor

ARKHANGELSK, July 31. /TASS/. A state operator is needed to develop the Transarctic Transport Corridor, Governor of the Murmansk Region Andrey Chibis said.

"The Transarctic Transport Corridor, certainly, is a critical project of the national scale for Russia in itself. Therefore, we need a clear-cut business model, a clear development plan," Chibis said. "An operator should appear, there should be a certain state operator capable of packing elements of this project into specific business projects, with private investments to be attracted there, including international ones," he noted.

"Its work should be coordinated at the level of the President of the Russian Federation because there are too many interrelated parts on the one side, and the scale of this project is very wide on the other side," Chibis added.