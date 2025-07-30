US to cooperate with Pakistan in developing its oil reserves — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced that, following a trade agreement with Pakistan, American companies will assist in developing the country's oil reserves.

"We have just concluded a deal with the country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive oil reserves. We are in the process of choosing the oil company that will lead this partnership," he wrote on his Truth Social page.

"Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling oil to India some day!" Trump added.