Trump says US, China to strike very fair trade deal

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump predicts that the United States and China will be able to work out a "very fair" agreement on further trade terms.

"We're doing fine with China. I think it's going to work out very well. We're right in step. I think we're going to have a very fair deal with China," he told reporters.

The last round of trade negotiations between China and the United States was held on July 28-29 in Stockholm. The nations extended the suspension of additional import duties for another three months.

After negotiations in Geneva on May 10-11 the US and China reduced tariffs reciprocally by 115% for 90 days (starting from May 12) (up to 30% on imports of Chinese goods to the United States and 10% on imports of American goods to China). This deal expires on August 12.