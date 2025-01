MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Gazprom will discuss holding the general meeting of company shareholders at its meeting on February 3, the gas holding said.

Items to the agenda and proposals to nominate candidates to the internal audit committee will also be discussed.

The previous meeting of Gazprom shareholders was held on June 28, 2024. The meeting resolved not to announce and not to pay dividends for the year of 2023.