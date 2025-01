MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia lowered oil production by 6,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December 2024 to 8.985 mln bpd, the OPEC said in its January report.

At the same time, Russia’s production was 7,000 bpd above the OPEC+ plan with consideration of voluntary cuts and compensations, according to OPEC data. In November 2024, the country was 46,000 bpd above the target oil production level.

Russia was to produce 8,978 mln bpd of oil in December 2024.