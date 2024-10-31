Kazakhstan plans to produce 100 mln tons of oil a year

ASTANA, October 31. /TASS/. The authorities of Kazakhstan plan to produce 100 mln tons of oil annually in the future, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

"Over the past 30 years, oil production has tripled. This achievement allowed Kazakhstan to enter the top five countries with a strong growth in oil production. In the future, we want to cross the threshold of 100 mln tons of oil per year," he said.

On October 31, Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev said that by the end of 2024, oil production will exceed 88 mln tons. Earlier, the Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan reported that they plan to produce 90.3 mln tons of oil by the end of 2024.