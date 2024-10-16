SCO countries intend to use technological innovations for economic development

ISLAMABAD, October 16. /TASS/. The member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) intend to use scientific and technological innovations for economic development and progress. This is stated in a statement adopted following the meeting of the heads of government of the SCO states.

"The heads of delegations believe it is necessary to effectively utilize the digital economy and scientific and technological innovations in order to give a new impetus to economic development and progress in the SCO space, as well as to enhance the competitiveness of the region's economy and potential. They emphasized that technology should benefit everyone," the statement says.

As follows from the document, the heads of delegations, "noting the presence of significant potential and opportunities for further building up trade and economic ties, stressed the importance of implementing the Concept of Cooperation in the Development of the "New Economic Dialogue" between the SCO member states."

The decision on the concept of developing the "New Economic Dialogue" between the SCO member states was one of the documents signed by the heads of government following the meeting in Islamabad.