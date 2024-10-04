Russian investments in economy of Tajikistan exceed $1.5 bln over 10 years

DUSHANBE, October 4. /TASS/. Russian investments in the economy of Tajikistan have exceeded $1.5 billion over the past ten years, Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda said at a meeting of the Tajik-Russian Intergovernmental Commission (IC) in Dushanbe.

"The total volume of accumulated investments [of Russia] has reached more than $1.5 billion over the past 10 years," he said.

According to him, the Tajik side presented Russia with a number of promising projects for the possible attraction of investments. In this regard, Rasulzoda proposed creating a separate subcommission on investment cooperation within the IC.

"I am convinced that the implementation of truly large investment projects is in line with the spirit of our strategic partnership and alliance," he stressed.

Russia traditionally ranks first among Tajikistan's foreign trade partners. The volume of foreign trade between the two countries for the first 8 months of 2024 exceeded $1.2 billion, which is 14.3% up year-on-year. Russia supplies oil products, food, chemical products, timber and timber products, ferrous metals, and machinery and technical products to Tajikistan. More than 70 Russian entities maintain trade and economic ties with the republic, while more than 300 companies with Russian participation operate in Tajikistan.

The 20th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia was held in Dushanbe in narrow and expanded formats. From the Russian side the commission was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.