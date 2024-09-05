Rosatom ready to discuss cooperation on Northern Sea Route with Japan — CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom is ready to negotiate the issue of shipments along the Northern Sea Route with Japan, the corporation’s CEO, Alexey Likhachev, said.

"Everyone who demonstrates openness to us and willingness to maintain mutually beneficial cooperation should have such an opportunity. Naturally, I recall years of fruitful cooperation with the Japanese nuclear sector. In this sense, we do have a platform for developing comprehensive relations with Japanese businesses. We are ready to work in this area and move at a speed our Japanese partners are moving. Of course, we understand that there will be a lot of countries and international structures that would be interested in developing the Northern Sea Route,": he said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

