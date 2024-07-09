Russian nuclear technologies enable creation of materials for defense industry — Putin

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian nuclear technologies make it possible to create composite materials successfully applied in the defense industry in particular, President Vladimir Putin said when touring the display in the Atom pavilion at the Exhibition of Achievements of the National Economy (VDNKH) together with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Putin invited attention to achievements of Russia and to "modern materials used in the civilian industry, <…> and in the defense one" produced in Russia.

The head of state highlighted "energy storage units" among modern high-technology devices produced in Russia.