Partial removal of ban on diesel export to maintain utilization of refineries — Novak

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian government has partially removed the ban on export of diesel fuel to prevent overstocking on the domestic market and maintain the utilization of refineries, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The measure on the ban has met its goal. The decision [on partial removal of the ban] has been taken to prevent overstocking and subsequent decrease in refining at major refineries that produce Class 5 diesel fuel and ensure supply to the domestic market," he said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Meanwhile Novak noted that for guaranteed supply to the Russian market at least half of diesel produced should be delivered to the domestic market. "This measure will allow maintaining the utilization of systemic refineries and provide an additional incentive for companies with a historically higher share of exports to supply motor fuel to the domestic market," Deputy PM said.

The removal of the ban only concerns diesel supplies via pipelines to seaports, he added. "That said, the ban on export of gasoline and export of diesel fuel by rail persists for further saturation of the domestic market and prevention of the growth of wholesale prices," Novak stressed.