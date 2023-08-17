Turkey to guarantee passing through straits for ships with grain from Ukraine

ANKARA, August 17. /TASS/. Turkey is ready to guarantee unimpeded transit through Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits for ships with grain from Ukrainian ports, Haber Global TV channel reported citing sources in Turkey’s Ministry of Nationaml Defense.

"As far as we know no vessel has departed from Ukraine. However, if it arrives it will be passed through straits," the source was quoted as saying on the channel’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Elips Haber news portal said citing sources in the Turkish defense ministry that "the first ship had already departed via the new corridor."