Salmon catch in Far East close to 400,000 metric tons — Fisheries Agency

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian fishermen caught almost 400,000 tones of salmons by August 1, with the daily catch being above 140,000 metric tons, the Federal Agency for Fisheries reported.

"The salmon fishing season of 2023 in the Far East is in full swing. The catch approached 400,000 metric tons by August 1. Far Eastern fishermen are demonstrating excellent results, continuing flagship traditions of the Russian fisheries industry. The fishing season has a very good pace; the daily catch is above 140,000 metric tons," the Agency said.

Record-breaking catching results are expected in some regions, deputy head of the Agency Vasily Sokolov said. Fishermen of the Kamchatka Region are traditionally taking the lead with 356,000 metric tons caught, which stands for 92% of the total catch of salmons in the Far East.