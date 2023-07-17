Motor traffic along Crimean Bridge to be fully resumed by November 1 — deputy PM

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Motor traffic along both lanes of the Crimean Bridge is expected to be resumed by November 1, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Monday.

"Preliminarily, we plan to resume two-way traffic along one side of the bridge by September 15, and on the other side - by November 1," he said.

Two Ukrainian surface drones attacked the Crimean Bridge on Monday night, leaving two adults dead and a child injured. Damage was done to the bridge’s roadway, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee told TASS. Russia’s Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case on charges of a terror attack.

Traffic along the bridge was suspended in the morning. Railway traffic was resumed by mid-day and a ferry crossing is operating. Passenger cars will soon be able to leave Crimea via ferry while trucks must take a northern overland detour through the new regions.