Volume of money transfers from Russia to Georgia rises by 50% over six months

TBILISI, July 17. /TASS/. The volume of money transfers from Russia to Georgia increased by 50.1% year-on-year and amounted to over $1.1 bln in January-June, the National Bank of Georgia said on Monday.

According to the regulator, 36.61% of all money transfers to the country in June were received from Russia - $129.31 ln. In total, $1.12 bln was sent from Russia in six months of 2022. For the six months of 2022, this figure reached $749.64 mln.

Italy, the United States, Greece, and Germany were also among the top locations for money transfers, as many labor migrants from Georgia live there.