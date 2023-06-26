Hainan's Sanya fully meets its waste recycling needs

HAIKOU /China/, June 26. /TASS/. Sanya city on the southern coast of Hainan Island has fully met its domestic waste disposal needs. This was reported by the Sanya Daily newspaper.

"Now 2,800 tons of household waste is recycled daily: all garbage in Sanya, as well as in neighboring cities and counties, can be disposed of," Pan Ming, chief inspector of the production and transportation department of Everbright Environment Energy (Sanya), was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Over the past four years, Sanya has set up 10 recycling facilities, and two more are under construction, the official said. In total, they cover an area of 2 square kilometers. Investments amounted to 5.2 billion yuan ($721 million at current exchange rates).

Apart from the waste recycling plant, Sanya is noted to have a thermal power plant, which provides electricity from burning waste. In addition, the city has a state-of-the-art facility to efficiently dispose of food scraps, as well as an industrial liquid filtration plant.

According to the newspaper, the local government has set a goal for Sanya to become China's top recycling city. Thanks to state-of-the-art technology, its comprehensive garbage disposal system is expected to soon become widely known around the world.

In 2019, Sanya joined the list of 11 waste-free cities in the PRC, becoming Hainan's first populated area with this honorary status. In early 2022, local authorities published an environmental development program, according to which, by 2025, this part of the island should have a comprehensive trash control system, guaranteeing its most efficient disposal and recycling.