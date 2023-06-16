SPIEF being held amid unprecedented security because of 'brazen' enemy activity — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Unprecedented security measures are being taken at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) amid brazen enemy attempts to inflict damage, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Naturally, quite tight or even unprecedented security measures, including digital security measures, are being taken, this is only normal. The enemy has been brazen in its attempts to inflict damage," he explained, urging vigil and every precaution.

Speaking of wireless Internet connections, Peskov advised forum attendees to use Wi-Fi at the venue. "Just use Wi-Fi, and you’ll be fine," he said.

Event organizer Roscongress Foundation earlier warned of a potential disruption to mobile Internet traffic due to maintenance work on June 16.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia's showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year's forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations."