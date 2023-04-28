Putin supports creating Russian alternative to foreign communication protocols

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees that Russia should develop its own communication protocols to replace TCP/IP (Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol) in order to ensure technological sovereignty and independence of the country.

"If you have your own proposals, then, of course, everything should be done to support them," Putin said during a conference on drone development in the Rudnevo industrial park on Thursday.

He added that progress in this area will improve Russia’s "technological sovereignty, competitive advantages and independence."

"We will certainly help," Putin added.