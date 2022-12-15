Canada brings back sanctions against Nord Stream turbines, MFA reports

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Canada has reinstated its sanctions on turbines for the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline, the country’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced on Wednesday.

"The Government of Canada has decided to revoke the time-limited sanctions waiver that was granted to allow turbines being repaired <…> in Montreal to be returned to Germany," she said.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing a senior government official, that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was planning to bring back sanctions against Nord Stream pipeline parts.