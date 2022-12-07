Rosneft’s domestic sales of petroleum products up by 6.5% in January-September

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Rosneft increased sales of petroleum products on domestic market in January-September 2022 by 6.5% year-on-year, the company said in a report on Wednesday.

"In 9M 2022, domestic petroleum product sales amounted to 31.1 mln tons, a 6.5% increase year-on-year," according to the report.

In the first nine months of 2022, the company processed 71.0 mln tons of oil (a year earlier the refining volume was 71.7 mln tons). In the third quarter of 2022 refining volume grew to 25.2 mln tons, including 23.3 mln tons processed in Russia.