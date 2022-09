MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Natural gas prices in Europe dropped by more than 8% to about $2,000 per thousand cubic meters for the first time since late July, according to ICE data.

October futures at the TTF Hub in the Netherlands declined to $2,028 per 1,000 cubic meters or 196.05 euro per MWh.

Prices are going down as the filling percentage in European underground gas storages increases.