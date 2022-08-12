Bank of Russia presents its basic forecast of macro indicators for 2025

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia presented its baseline macroeconomic forecast for 2025. Thus, inflation in 2025 will be 4%, and the growth of the Russian economy will be within 1.5-2.5%, according to the draft main directions of the state monetary policy for 2023 and the period of 2024 and 2025.

The regulator has also set the key rate for 2025 within 5-6% in the baseline scenario. At the same time, the growth lending rate will increase and in 2025 will reach 8-13% for both organizations and the population.

In addition, according to the base scenario, in 2025 the price of Urals oil will return to the long-term equilibrium level of $55 per barrel. The Bank of Russia also anticipates that gas prices will remain elevated through the end of the year, before gradually declining in 2023-2025.