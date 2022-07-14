Sokolov becomes first Russian jewelry brand entering China’s market

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Sokolov, a Russia jewelry brand, has become the first in its segment that entered the market of China, the company’s press service told TASS.

"Sokolov is the first Russian jewelry brand with sales started in China. The company signed an agreement on comprehensive partnership in promotion and sales of the brand with Amontre Watch (China)," the press service said.

Sales are projected to start online in early August through accounts in local social networks and streaming platforms of the partner. More than 130 models of Sokolov watches for men and women will be available for buyers in China at the first stage of cooperation, the company said.