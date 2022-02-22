US embassy’s financial support for Ukraine’s Maidan hit $1 mln a day, says Putin

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. The US embassy’s financial support for the so-called protest camp (Maidan) on Independence Square in Kiev in 2014 amounted to $1 million a day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the nation on Monday.

"Corruption, which is, undoubtedly, a challenge and a problem for many countries, including Russia, acquired some special nature in Ukraine. It literally permeated and eroded Ukrainian statehood, the entire system and all the branches of power. Radicals took advantage of people’s justified discontent, gained control of the protest and brought the Maidan to a state coup in 2014," the Russian president said.

"In this process, they got direct support from foreign states. According to available data, the US embassy’s financial support for the so-called protest camp on Independence Square in Kiev amounted to $1 million a day," the head of state added.

Additional large sums "were brazenly transferred to the bank accounts of opposition leaders, which involved tens of millions of US dollars, Putin said.

"And how much did people who really suffered, the families of those who were killed in clashes provoked on streets and squares of Kiev and other cities get? It is better not to ask about that," the Russian leader said.