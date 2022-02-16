Russia and Brazil have huge potential to develop energy cooperation — Brazilian President

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil can significantly strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, especially in production and processing of oil and natural gas, as well as in the area of peaceful nuclear development, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said following talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday.

"There is a huge potential for developing cooperation in energy sector, in the field of [production] of oil and natural gas, oil products. We are striving to strengthen bilateral dialogue on oil exploration in deep water fields, we are interested in cooperation on small nuclear reactors," he said.

Bolsonaro also noted that Brazil, as a major player in the agricultural market, is interested in supplies of Russian fertilizers. He added that the agenda of his talks with the Russian President was very broad.

The Brazilian President arrived in Moscow on Tuesday at the invitation of the Russian side.