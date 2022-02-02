Putin, Fernandez to discuss cooperation in energy sector — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Argentina Vladimir Putin and Alberto Fernandez will discuss cooperation in innovative spheres, including pharmaceuticals and energy, during talks on Thursday, aide to the Russian President Yury Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

The meeting will focus on diversification of trade and the increase of the share of products with the high added value in it, Ushakov noted. "Prospects of cooperation in such high technology and innovative spheres as energy, including nuclear and renewable, pharmaceuticals, transport and infrastructure will be discussed," the official said.

Presidents will also exchange opinions on current issues on the international agenda, he added.