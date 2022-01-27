Russian authorities to develop driverless transport technologies — PM

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian authorities are proactively working on the development of automated goods transportation, including by water and air, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

High-technology solutions help in particular to support transport connectivity in the country and develop transit traffic, he said.

"Efforts are proactive to develop driverless freight transportation. Not merely using motorways but also by water, by air. The required technologies and solutions are being developed and carriers and truck producers have already been identified," the Prime Minister said.

The government also has a large-scale project for the year-round Northern Sea Transport Corridor, he added.