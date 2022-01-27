Germany ready to slap Nord Stream 2 with sanctions — Foreign Minister

BERLIN, January 27. /TASS/. Germany is ready to include the Nord Stream 2 project into the list of anti-Russian sanctions in case of escalation of the situation with Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.

"We [have] the whole range of responses, including the Nord Stream 2," the Minister said. "Yes, we are aiming for a dialog at any time but toughness is required in the light of the current situation," Baerbock said.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline completely ended on September 10, 2021. To start gas transport, the pipeline operator needs to receive an approval of the German regulator.