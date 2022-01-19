Hainan consumption sector sees 26.5% rise in 2021, with 25.5% hike in tourist arrivals

HAIKOU /China/, January 19. /TASS/. The consumer sector of South China's Hainan province grew 26.5% to 249.76 billion yuan ($39.25 billion at current exchange rates) in 2021. The region's statistical office said Wednesday that 81 million tourists visited the island during the corresponding period, up 25.5% from a year earlier.

According to the department, residents and visitors made purchases worth 221.27 billion yuan ($34.77 billion) last year, up 24.9% from a year before. Beauty products consumption was up 59.5%, jewelry and gems up 43.6% and telecommunications equipment consumption was up 160.6%.

The department estimates that prices in Hainan have been stable throughout last year, with an inflation index of just 0.3%. Housing and clothing prices rose 1% and 0.9%, respectively. At the same time, medical services fell in price by 0.6% and consumer spending on culture and education decreased by 0.7%.

In 2021, the province's income from tourism rose 58.6% to 138.43 billion yuan ($21.75 billion), according to the report. Amid these changes, Hainan's average per capita income rose 9.1% to 30,457 yuan ($4,780).