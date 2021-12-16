Yamal’s governor announces Ecology Year in 2022

TASS, December 16. The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region’s Governor Dmitry Artyukhov announced 2022 as the Year of Ecology.

"2022 will be the Year of Ecology in Yamal," he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "It would mean support for volunteer teams, development of nature reserves, intensive ecology courses for the locals, and planning and construction of three waste sorting complexes."

Yamal implements regularly ecology projects, like, for example, when volunteers organize cleanup missions on the Vilkistky Island, Cape Kamenny, or the Kharasavey gas field. The region plans to have a carbon sink with an Arctic ecology scientific center. Carbon sinks are territories with unique ecosystems, which are used to control active climate gases. Currently, Yamal continues the program to count walruses and other animals on the Kara Sea shores.

The region announced 2021 the Year of Talented People.