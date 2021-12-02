Framework for creation of common digital space established in EAEU, says Russian PM

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The framework for the creation of common digital space of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has been established, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the second Eurasian Congress on Thursday, adding that the formation of common markets is underway.

"The formation of the Union’s common markets - financial, electricity, gas, oil and of petroleum products - is underway. The institutional framework for the creation of the EAEU’s common digital space has been established," he said.

"The creation of a whole ecosystem of digital projects, independent and integrated, which will enhance the integration cooperation, lies ahead," PM added.