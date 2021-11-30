Russian energy sector is among the most green worldwide — Putin

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The domestic energy sector is currently among the most green worldwide, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the 13th VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!"

"The Russian energy sector has already become one of the most green globally, If we look at hydropower sector, nuclear power sector, renewable energy sources - these stand at 40%. If we add gas - 86%. By no means all countries of the world attain such indicators," Putin noted.

Russia plans to continue ramping up gas production and supplies, the head of state said. "Gas is the most convenient product among raw hydrocarbons and the most pure one. Gas deliveries will definitely grow and not merely preserved. Especially from Russia, taking into account declining production of our main consumers in Europe. [It] already dropped by 24.5% there over the last year, while demands are growing," he added.