Cargo traffic through Hainan’s leading port increased by 39%

HAIKOU /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Hainan's key deep-water port Yangpu received over 1 million standard containers from January to mid-November, which is a 39% increase year on year, according to Yangpu Special Economic Zone’s administration.

As clarified on its WeChat social network page, despite the downward trend in global cargo traffic, Yangpu's international container turnover increased by 60% over the specified period. "This is the first historic breakthrough since 2016, when the port was opened," the administration stressed.

Yangpu currently handles a maximum of 7,100 containers per day, usually up to 125,500 per month, according to the post. Official data shows that the speed of cargo traffic this year has increased by 22%. For more rapid unloading of ships, the port authorities are constantly improving the infrastructure and introducing advanced environmentally friendly technologies, as well as introducing additional transport. In particular, the port will receive 36 new large tractor-loaders by December.

According to authorities, Yangpu has boosted foreign trade in 2021 by establishing additional routes with ports in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (South China) and Jiangsu Province (East China). This major logistics hub in Hainan now also operates a new transcontinental route to the Indian Ocean.

Yangpu is located in the city of Danzhou (northwest of the island) and provides about 45% of Hainan's foreign trade turnover and about 20% of the foreign investment attracted by the province. The adjacent economic development zone plays an important role in the development of China's transportation network: according to the Chinese government's plan, by 2035, the port will become a key point in distributing the flow of goods from various regions of the country to Southeast Asia and Oceania, Europe and North America. It is expected that by 2025 it will become a transportation hub of regional importance, with up to 5 million containers passing through it annually.