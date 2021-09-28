Hungary cleared Gazprom contract details with European Commission, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Budapest harmonized the Gazprom gas contract with the European Commission’s requirements when signing the deal, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Tuesday.

"Naturally, I cannot know the details, including the commercial details of the contract, but I am sure when agreeing on signing the contract, which is quite large, serious, and long-term, Budapest considered the respective requirements of the European Commission," he said.

On Monday, Hungary signed a new, long-term contract with Gazprom to supply gas bypassing Ukraine. The deal was inked by the top executives of Gazprom and the MVM energy company at Hungary’s Foreign Ministry. Prior to the conclusion of the agreement, Kiev announced its disappointment with the contract and promised to apply to the European Commission for an assessment of the deal’s compliance with the EU’s energy legislation.

As a consequence of the gas contract decision, Ukraine’s diplomatic agency warned that the meeting of the joint intergovernmental Ukrainian-Hungarian commission on economic cooperation would be postponed.