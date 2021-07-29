London court to decide on claims against Putin’s People book publisher in October

LONDON, July 29. /TASS/. The High Court of London will pronounce its decision on the lawsuits filed by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich and Russian oil producer Rosneft against HarperCollins publishers regarding the book Putin’s People released last spring in October 2021. Presiding judge Amanda Tipples announced earlier on Thursday after the two-day hearing, TASS reports from the court room.

"I anticipate that the judgment will be given in October. I can’t determine the date right now, I will let you know in advance," she said.

Counsels of HarperCollins confirmed to TASS that the judgment would cover lawsuits filed by both Abramovich and Rosneft. Attorneys of the Russian businessman and the oil producer said earlier that they did not coordinate the filing of their lawsuits.

UK media reported earlier that Rosneft had filed a lawsuit against HarperCollins, the publisher of the book, and Catherine Belton, its author.

Russian businessmen Roman Abramovich, Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven also filed suits against the publishing house and Ms. Belton. The counsel of Fridman and Aven said, during the first day of the hearing, that the publishers reached a settlement with them having agreed to remove all parts that were the subject of the suit from future editions of the book and issue a public apology.