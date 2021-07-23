Rostec clinches deal to supply 160 aircraft at MAKS 2021 air show

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Rostec has inked contracts to the tune of over 230 bln rubles ($3.1 bln) and negotiated supplies of 161 aircraft, including 77 airplanes, during the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, the state-run corporation revealed on Friday.

"The structures of the Rostec state corporation reached agreements to supply 161 aircraft. In particular, UAC will deliver 58 Sukhoi Superjet 100 and 19 regional Il-114-300 airplanes to customers. Russian Helicopters concluded agreements to deliver 84 helicopters, including the Mi-171A3, the Ka-62, the Mi-38, the Mi-8, and Ansat [models]," the corporation said.

"Rostec presented about 500 product samples at the air show, including roughly 50 new ones, namely airplanes, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, avionics, engines and much more. Among them is Sukhoi’s new tactical aircraft Checkmate, and its presentation grabbed the globe’s attention. The outcome of the air show exceeded our expectations. Our companies inked agreements with partners to the tune of over 230 bln rubles," Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said in a comment, cited by the press service.

In particular, Rosoboronexport signed 13 export contracts to deliver Russian defense products totaling over 1 bln euro. This list includes airplanes, helicopters, radars, aircraft munitions, armored and motor vehicles.