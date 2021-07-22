Gazprom does not rule out increasing gas transit volumes via Ukraine — CEO

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller does not rule out the possibility of increasing the volume of gas transit through the territory of Ukraine above its current obligations after the expiration of the contract for pumping gas in 2024. But this issue should be resolved by market conditions and at the market prices, Miller told reporters.

"The issues concerning new volumes of gas purchases from Russia for transit through the territory of Ukraine should be resolved using market conditions and at market prices. In case the volume of new purchases of Russian gas along the Ukrainian route is in total higher than the current transit obligations, Gazprom is even ready to increase the volume of transit through Ukraine," he said.

Miller stressed that the participation of German partners in the negotiation process is fully justified, given the outlined EU plans to decarbonize the economy.

On July 21, the United States and Germany reached an agreement on the Nord Stream 2 project. In particular, Washington admitted that the sanctions would not stop its implementation, while Berlin pledged to seek an extension of the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said that Nord Stream 2 was 99% complete, and it was impossible to stop its construction.

"Should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive acts against Ukraine, Germany will take action at the national level and press for effective measures at the European level, including sanctions, to limit Russian export capabilities to Europe in the energy sector," the US State Department said in a statement after the agreement was reached.

The Russian side has repeatedly stated that it has never used energy resources as an instrument of pressure.