About 2,000 foreigners plan to take part in SPIEF

MOSCOW, May 31. / TASS /. About 2,000 foreign participants plan to take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which will be held on June 2-5, 2021, said Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov in an interview with RBC TV channel on Monday.

The largest delegations will come from the United States, Qatar and China. "The number of foreigners who will come is about 2,000 The largest delegations are traditionally the United States, it is more than 200 people, Qatar is also more than 200 people, usually a large delegation from China," he said.