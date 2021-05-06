Russian Ministers' Cabinet approves roadmap for increasing regional gasification

MOSCOW, May 6. / TASS /. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved a plan to introduce a socially oriented and economically efficient system of gasification of regions, the government press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"By 2030, the level of gasification in the Russian regions will grow by more than 10% and reach 82.9%, and citizens will be able to connect to networks faster and at lower costs," the statement said.

The document includes measures in a number of areas, including improving services for connecting to networks, including reducing the time and cost for consumers, creating favorable conditions for expanding the trunk infrastructure, introducing intelligent metering systems for supplied gas. The government must also submit a pre-gasification schedule for 2021-2022 by July 1, for settlements where intracity and intra-village gas distribution networks have already been put in place. In his annual parliament address, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to do this without attracting funds from citizens.

"The roadmap assumes the creation of a fundamentally new model of gasification of territories," the statement said. " It should be based on the fuel and energy balances, approved by the regional administration." The introduction of the institution of a single gasification operator in each constituent entity will allow synchronizing measures for the development of trunk infrastructure, inter-settlement and intra-settlement gas pipelines with measures for connecting to the networks.

In addition, by the end of Q2 2021 proposals should be prepared on the formation of a unified gasification program until 2030. It synchronizes regional plans, and a single gasification operator will help its implementation. It is planned that by this time will consumers have the opportunity to conclude a comprehensive gas supply agreement. Service for connection, supply and maintenance should operate on the principle of "one window" and be available on the public services web site. The same applies to services for connecting capital construction facilities to gas distribution networks.

In total, the plan includes 54 positions, most of them will be implemented in 2021-2022. The Ministry of Energy will report to the government on a quarterly basis on the implementation progress.