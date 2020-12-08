Akademik Chersky pipe layer moves away from Nord Stream 2 construction site

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The Akademik Chersky pipe-laying vessel has moved away from a supposed site of continuing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction and is sailing in the northeast direction, MarineTraffic portal reported.

The vessel is heading to Kaliningrad, Russia’s westernmost city. The Akademik Chersky, which has been called the possible option for completing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, approached the supposed construction site early on December 5.

Earlier, Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency said the works on building the Nord Stream 2 could continue on December 5-31. It suggested that the Akademik Chersky would carry out the effort.

On November 28, Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the pipeline construction, announced that it planned on resuming pipe-laying work this December. The construction will be conducted in Germany’s exclusive economic zone. The operator did not disclose the name of the pipe-laying vessel that would be used.