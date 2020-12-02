Putin invites Military-Industrial Commission top official to head Rusnano company

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Sergey Kulikov, first deputy chairman of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission, to head the Rusnano company. He made this offer to him during a meeting, which was held in a video conference format on Wednesday.

"This, without any exaggeration, is one of the key development areas not only for Russia, but for the entire world economy," Putin said.

The President recalled that the company was established in 2007 "to bring new types of nanotechnology products to industrial production." According to the head of state, "a lot has been done during this time."

"Investments mainly went via the relevant funds with an industry focus on 12 industries. These are end-to-end technologies that are used in almost the entire economy, in all industries: metalworking, chemistry, instrument making, healthcare, petrochemicals, metallurgy, energy, mechanical engineering, electronics, optoelectronics, telecommunications, construction and industrial materials, biotechnology. This is the most important area of development for the entire world economy and for our economy as well, including the defense industry," Putin said.

"You are now working in the Military-Industrial Commission, and you are also aware of all the opportunities that nanotechnology provides," the President told Kulikov.

"A lot has been done during this time - 115 enterprises were established in 38 regions of the Russian Federation, they are operating, employing more than 40,000 people. That is, these are newly created high-tech jobs, the volume of investments in projects with the participation of partners amounted to 590 bln rubles ($7.8 bln), and the volume sales - over 2 trillion rubles ($26.9 bln)," Putin said.

Nevertheless, the President admitted that "there are issues that require special attention from both the company's management and the government of the Russian Federation." Putin suggested that Kulikov should discuss these issues in more detail. Putin also said that the government had prepared proposals to support Rusnano.

"As for <...> the issues that you just briefly touched, related to supporting the company, then, indeed, the government has already worded certain proposals. We will be implementing all this and moving on," Putin told Kulikov.